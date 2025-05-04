One Of The Worst Ways To Cook Hot Dogs Still Might Tempt You

When it comes to food, everyone has different tastes, time constraints, and dietary needs. So, while we wouldn't exactly recommend cooking hot dogs in the air fryer, we can think of a few reasons why some people might still choose this method. One of the big benefits that fans of air-fried hot dogs highlight is speed. While you can cook hot dogs on the grill in around five to nine minutes, air-fried hot dogs only take three minutes (although you should cook them for longer if you're aiming for a crisp exterior). Setting up the grill is also time consuming and requires a lot more effort than switching on the air fryer. This makes air-fried hot dogs a great choice if you want a quick and easy weeknight dinner or are enjoying a lazy weekend. You can even toast the buns lightly in the basket for a couple of minutes before you cook the franks.

If you do choose to air fry your hot dogs, we have a few pointers. Scoring your hot dogs diagonally, like you would before cooking them on the grill, can improve the texture of air-fried hot dogs, and choosing high-quality brands will certainly go a long way in terms of improving their taste (popular brands include Ballparks and Nathan's). Given that the casing caused a few problems for our reviewer, Nathan's Skinless 100% Beef hot dogs could be a great compromise. We would also suggest avoiding plant-based hot dogs; our reviewer reported that these suffered from blistering and dried out a lot when cooked in the air fryer.