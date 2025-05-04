The Ready-To-Go Trader Joe's Item New Shoppers Shouldn't Overlook
Let's face it; shopping at a new grocery store can be quite overwhelming. This is especially the case for a first visit to Trader Joe's. Your knee-jerk reaction will likely be to buy everything you see in one massive haul. However, this isn't typically the best course of action for your wallet (or your kitchen space), so knowing the necessities before you enter the store is your key to success. Of all the beloved Trader Joe's items, we here at The Takeout recommend you head to the refrigerated produce section for TJ's ready-to-eat salad kits.
Now, the assortment of pre-made salad kits available at the popular grocery store was in our own list of five must-buy Trader Joe's items for first-time customers, and their inclusion was well warranted. Trader Joe's salad kits range from the standard Organic Caesar salad kit to more off-the-wall options like the Pizza Ranch salad kit. If you aren't sure how to put together the perfect shopping list just yet, each of these kits comes with everything you'll need to make a good salad. They also act as a great base for other ingredients, and the fun really begins with how you choose to modify the kits to better suit your tastes.
What makes Trader Joe's salad kits a must-buy for first-timers?
Even if they aren't as flashy as the best Trader Joe's snacks, the salad kits are a great entry point to the store for newcomers. The reason for this is that the items can act as vehicles for other new and interesting purchases from the grocery store. For example, if you love the Organic Mediterranean Style salad kit but think it needs a boost, add Uncured Dry Rubbed Sliced Bacon to the mix; the additional ingredient pairs beautifully with dried tomatoes and feta cheese.
Alternatively, the chain's Fresh Cut Pineapple Chunks can level up the Sweet Chili Mango salad kit by giving it an additional layer of sweetness that works well alongside the dried mangos. The Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese is a delightful topping on the Lemony Arugula Basil salad kit, and you can't go wrong with a Southwestern Chopped Salad kit topped with slices of TJ's Grilled Chili Lime Chicken Breast.
While all these options might be at the forefront of your mind, it's important to remember that some of the kits are seasonal and can get removed at a moment's notice. Seeing as your first stop at Trader Joe's might also be the last time your newfound favorite salad kit is available, trying out several to ensure you have backup plans in the future is a smart strategy for new TJ's customers.