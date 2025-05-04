For Some People, Eating Pine Nuts Has An Unexpected Side Effect

Pine nuts are the kind of ingredient that you can throw on top of a lot of dishes to make them feel more polished. I've found that they're really good when toasted and tossed into salads, scattered over pasta, or blended into a tasty pesto salad dressing. They add a subtle richness and a little crunch. But, for some unlucky folks, those little seeds come with a strange, annoying aftershock.

It's something people have nicknamed "pine mouth," and it can hit out of nowhere. One day, you enjoy a dish made with pine nuts and, 12 to 48 hours later, everything you eat starts to taste awful. Some people say they've experienced full-on metallic or bitter flavors that make even their favorite meals taste off.

No one really knows why it happens. It's not related to food poisoning, allergies to nuts, or expired ingredients. Pine mouth is a unique reaction that occasionally kicks in without warning after eating pine nuts, and it lingers for a few days, though some people say it lasts much longer. It's rare, but when it happens, it can throw off your sense of taste completely. If you've got an important dinner or food-related event coming up and you just don't want to risk ruining your palate, it might be smart to hold off on the pine nuts until afterward.