The Old-School Cake That Was Created To Encourage Voters

People deal with stress in different ways. Let's say, hypothetically, that there's an election coming up, one with enormously high stakes that will affect your life for years to come. (An outlandish example, to be sure, but we trust you to use your imaginations.) How do you manage the gnawing, creeping dread? Do you tune it all out and focus on another hobby, or do you obsessively scroll through the social media feeds of election pundits to give yourself some modicum of control? Well, if you want to try something new, you can always bake an election cake — a practice dating back to the very birth of our country.

You might be expecting one of those flag cakes where the Stars and Stripes are made out of berries and cream, the kind that goes with blue drinks at your Fourth of July cookout. But election cake is a lot less ostentatious. In fact, it's basically just fruitcake made from various dried fruits (including currants, raisins, and the occasional prune) as well as copious amounts of liquor, like brandy or whiskey. The result is a rich, boozy cake, not overly sweet, that would be equally as welcome at breakfast as it would at dessert. It goes without saying that it would go hard when paired with a good cup of coffee, too — perhaps a French press.