The One Kitchen Tool That Makes At-Home Stir-Fry Super Flavorful
Although stir-fry is an easy dinner to make at home, able to use up leftover rice, proteins, or vegetables you have floating around in your fridge, it can also lack a bit of that deep-charred flavor that you can only get from the high heat of restaurant-style industrial woks. Luckily, a little extra fire can make all the difference.
No matter if you have a gas or electric stove — and despite whatever spices and seasonings you add to your stir fry — it is nearly impossible to replicate the taste Chinese restaurants get from cooking in a wok at over 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead of maxing out your stove well beyond its capabilities, you can get a closer flavor by reaching for a culinary torch the next time you are stir-frying. After cooking your stir-fry, you can light up the torch you use for crème brûlée and pass the flame over your food for roughly 30 seconds, until you get some good caramelized bits on the surface.
How to get wok hei at home
There is a word for the distinct flavor that a searing hot wok gives your food. Wok hei in Cantonese literally translates to "breath of the wok", speaking to the deep-charred flavor and aroma Chinese chefs coax from the food when stir-frying. Used to nail takeout-style crispy beef, wok hei is developed by rapidly stirring food in a wok over high heat, and letting little bits of smoky, charred flavor mix all throughout the dish. The heat allows the Maillard reaction — a fancy name for the process of proteins and sugars getting brown and caramelized while cooking — to develop all that unique flavor.
Without the proper heat in a home kitchen, however, it is difficult to recreate the flavor at home. That is why the kitchen torch, with a flame that can get up to 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit, is perfect for handling the job. The direct heat of the flame can create charring in just a few seconds; Simply pass the flame over the surface of your food while it is still in the pan so you can get those browned bits all over your food before giving it a final mix.
When working with a harsh flame like on a torch, it is of utmost importance to practice fire safety. The flames can lick up from the food and cause a nasty burn, plus the oil in stir fry is susceptible to igniting. Keep a lid on hand to extinguish any rogue flames, always have a fire extinguisher nearby, and don't rush the process; The wok hei flavor will be worth all the precautions.