The One Kitchen Tool That Makes At-Home Stir-Fry Super Flavorful

There is a word for the distinct flavor that a searing hot wok gives your food. Wok hei in Cantonese literally translates to "breath of the wok", speaking to the deep-charred flavor and aroma Chinese chefs coax from the food when stir-frying. Used to nail takeout-style crispy beef, wok hei is developed by rapidly stirring food in a wok over high heat, and letting little bits of smoky, charred flavor mix all throughout the dish. The heat allows the Maillard reaction — a fancy name for the process of proteins and sugars getting brown and caramelized while cooking — to develop all that unique flavor.

Without the proper heat in a home kitchen, however, it is difficult to recreate the flavor at home. That is why the kitchen torch, with a flame that can get up to 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit, is perfect for handling the job. The direct heat of the flame can create charring in just a few seconds; Simply pass the flame over the surface of your food while it is still in the pan so you can get those browned bits all over your food before giving it a final mix.

When working with a harsh flame like on a torch, it is of utmost importance to practice fire safety. The flames can lick up from the food and cause a nasty burn, plus the oil in stir fry is susceptible to igniting. Keep a lid on hand to extinguish any rogue flames, always have a fire extinguisher nearby, and don't rush the process; The wok hei flavor will be worth all the precautions.