The Quaint Alabama Cafe That Was Once A Jail Gives You The Experience Of Dining Behind Bars

If the idea of eating a meal behind bars has ever appealed to you (be it morbid curiosity or whatever else), have we got a place for you. The Main Street Cafe in downtown Madison, Alabama is a cozy restaurant slinging Southern comfort food out of the old jailhouse. And don't worry, you don't need to get caught driving after a couple slices of Alabama's famously boozy state cake to land a table there — you can make a reservation right on the website.

The building that now houses the Main Street Cafe was actually constructed in 1955 to be the third city hall for Madison, Alabama, so it housed much more than just the jail. The building has been a restaurant since the 1990s, though originally it housed not only the two jail cells you can now have a meal in, but also offices for the mayor, the chief of police, the water department, and the collections clerk — they even used to store the fire department's engine in the building. So, if eating in jail isn't for you, there is plenty of other history on offer.

While the restaurant does have a couple of jail cells to dine in, that isn't the theme of the restaurant on the whole. The general decoration is homey and relaxed. Sitting down to a meal at Main Street Cafe has the feeling of pulling up a chair at a family table — a perfect setting for a hearty plate of comfort food.