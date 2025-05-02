The Harlem Pizza Joint Ryan Reynolds Calls The Best 'On The Whole Planet'
Ryan Reynolds is known for being a bona fide foodie as he regularly features in food and drink commercials. While all these products undoubtedly have a place in his heart, Reynolds' would likely choose to enjoy a pizza over any of them. If he had a choice, the pizza would have to come from the restaurant he believes makes the best pizza on the entire planet: Patsy's Pizzeria.
Patsy's Pizzeria was founded all the way back in 1933. The restaurant soon gained fame by being one of the first (if not the actual first) pizza restaurants to sell its pies by the slice. The restaurant soon expanded, with the owners eventually franchising the brand. There are now 16 Patsy's Pizzeria locations in New York City, but the one Reynolds named as his favorite is the original restaurant, located in East Harlem.
For many customers, this location stands head and shoulders above the rest thanks to the original 1930s coal-fired pizza oven the restaurant still uses. (Due to environmental regulations, it is very rare for restaurants to still use these ovens.) When used properly, this oven gives the pizza a smoky taste with great texture. While we don't know what pizza Reynolds orders, we can hazard a guess and say he probably orders what everyone recommends: Patsy's Original Coal Oven Pizza. This thin, delicious pizza is New York-style pizza at its finest.
Reynolds is not alone in loving Patsy's
Given that Patsy's has been selling top-quality pizza for decades, it's no surprise Ryan Reynolds isn't the only celebrity who's loved the East Harlem restaurant. The pizzeria's clientele has included the likes of Frank Sinatra and Joe DiMaggio. Perhaps even more impressively, Patsy's was the place where the cast of "The Godfather," including Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, and Diane Keaton, met for the very first time. Unsurprisingly, Blake Lively (who's married to Reynolds) also loves eating at Patsy's Pizzeria.
Celebrities, and several food critics, love Patsy's first and foremost for its pizza. However, the restaurant serves an array of other Italian dishes. While a long menu is a red flag at most pizza restaurants, at Patsy's it's an invitation to try a range of excellent Italian American dishes, including gnocchi, pollo alla Milanese, and penne alla vodka (which isn't as old a dish as you might think). Although not quite as impressive as the restaurant's pizza, these dishes further cement Patsy's in East Harlem as a place where the classics continue to reign supreme.