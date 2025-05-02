The Harlem Pizza Joint Ryan Reynolds Calls The Best 'On The Whole Planet'

Ryan Reynolds is known for being a bona fide foodie as he regularly features in food and drink commercials. While all these products undoubtedly have a place in his heart, Reynolds' would likely choose to enjoy a pizza over any of them. If he had a choice, the pizza would have to come from the restaurant he believes makes the best pizza on the entire planet: Patsy's Pizzeria.

Patsy's Pizzeria was founded all the way back in 1933. The restaurant soon gained fame by being one of the first (if not the actual first) pizza restaurants to sell its pies by the slice. The restaurant soon expanded, with the owners eventually franchising the brand. There are now 16 Patsy's Pizzeria locations in New York City, but the one Reynolds named as his favorite is the original restaurant, located in East Harlem.

For many customers, this location stands head and shoulders above the rest thanks to the original 1930s coal-fired pizza oven the restaurant still uses. (Due to environmental regulations, it is very rare for restaurants to still use these ovens.) When used properly, this oven gives the pizza a smoky taste with great texture. While we don't know what pizza Reynolds orders, we can hazard a guess and say he probably orders what everyone recommends: Patsy's Original Coal Oven Pizza. This thin, delicious pizza is New York-style pizza at its finest.