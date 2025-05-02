Can You Buy Hot Dogs That Aren't Processed?

Not going to lie, when I first came to realize that hot dogs were essentially different ground-up meats mixed together, I was kinda grossed out and even went on a stint of not eating them as a kid. Fast forward to adulthood, and here I am, eating them again. Recently, I went down a sort of rabbit hole, doing a bit of research to see how things have changed and whether there are any hot dog options made from just one meat or free from a lot of preservatives.

This comes at a time when people are paying more attention to ingredients, sourcing, and food labels in general. Unfortunately, here's the hard truth: Hot dogs are, by definition, processed. It's kind of their whole deal. Now, that doesn't mean they're a candidate for the worst thing ever, but it does mean they've been through certain manufacturing steps (grinding, mixing, emulsifying), and curing to get their signature taste and texture.

However, the good news is that you're not without recourse if you're trying to avoid processed foods wherever possible. Just because you can't find truly unprocessed hot dogs doesn't mean that there aren't better options. If you really want to know what's in your food (more specifically, things like additives, fillers, or preservatives), some brands are better than others.

Some hot dog makers skip artificial flavoring, use higher-quality cuts of meat, and limit the use of preservatives as much as possible. These hot dogs aren't unprocessed, but they are more thoughtfully made. Understanding what's in your hot dog, rather than trying to find one that somehow isn't processed at all, is probably the better route to take to get the best hot dogs possible.