The Discontinued Gatorade Flavor We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback

Gatorade plays an important role in American culture. It's consumed by people all over the country, and the brand consistently releases iconic commercials. (People even bet on what color Gatorade gets dumped on coaches who win the Super Bowl.) Despite the brand's enduring popularity, over the years, we have seen many Gatorade flavors come and go, including Midnight Thunder, Frost Alpine Snow, and Starfruit. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that we'll ever see these discontinued Gatorade flavors again. While every discontinued Gatorade flavor is missed by someone, there is one flavor that a whole host of people wish would return: Frost Rain Lime.

Gatorade's Frost Rain Lime carried, as the name suggests, the distinct flavor of lime. It also happened to be green. One review noted that it tasted more diluted than other Gatorade flavors. Despite this, and the fact it has been discontinued since 2016, Gatorade Frost Rain Lime still looms large in the minds of many consumers.

One customer wrote on Reddit: "I miss Gatorade Rain Lime so much, it was the first one I would get when I was sick as a kid." A petition to bring back the flavor was even posted on Change.org. Unfortunately, it seems these outcries have been to no avail; at the time of writing, Gatorade doesn't seem to have any plans to bring the flavor back.