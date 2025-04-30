The Discontinued Gatorade Flavor We Desperately Wish Would Make A Comeback
Gatorade plays an important role in American culture. It's consumed by people all over the country, and the brand consistently releases iconic commercials. (People even bet on what color Gatorade gets dumped on coaches who win the Super Bowl.) Despite the brand's enduring popularity, over the years, we have seen many Gatorade flavors come and go, including Midnight Thunder, Frost Alpine Snow, and Starfruit. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that we'll ever see these discontinued Gatorade flavors again. While every discontinued Gatorade flavor is missed by someone, there is one flavor that a whole host of people wish would return: Frost Rain Lime.
Gatorade's Frost Rain Lime carried, as the name suggests, the distinct flavor of lime. It also happened to be green. One review noted that it tasted more diluted than other Gatorade flavors. Despite this, and the fact it has been discontinued since 2016, Gatorade Frost Rain Lime still looms large in the minds of many consumers.
One customer wrote on Reddit: "I miss Gatorade Rain Lime so much, it was the first one I would get when I was sick as a kid." A petition to bring back the flavor was even posted on Change.org. Unfortunately, it seems these outcries have been to no avail; at the time of writing, Gatorade doesn't seem to have any plans to bring the flavor back.
The Frost line is still going
Long term fans of Gatorade will know that, before it was called Frost Rain Lime, this Gatorade flavor was originally known as Rain Lime and was part of the brand's Rain line alongside other flavors like Rain Berry. A rebranding process saw Rain Lime and other Rain flavors move over to the brand's Frost line, where these flavors stayed until they were discontinued.
Gatorade's Frost line was launched way back in 1997 and deliberately targeted consumers who were not taking part in exercise. This move towards selling general beverages instead of specialized sports drinks ended up hurting Gatorade in the long run; the brand lost ground to competing brands like Powerade, necessitating a large rebrand in 2010. (The company has since branched out again, this time by selling its own Gatorade bottled water.)
Despite the Frost line contributing to Gatorade's woes during the early 2010s, and although Frost Rain Lime, Frost Rain Berry, and other Frost flavors have been discontinued over the years, the line itself is still going today. Gatorade continues to sell light and crisp flavors on the Frost line, including Frost Riptide Crush and Frost Glacier Cherry. That being said, we still miss Gatorade Frost Rain Lime.