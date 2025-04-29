The Savory, Classic Comfort Food Robin Williams Loved

Robin Williams was certainly a master actor and comedian, but when it came to cooking, he was no expert. His wife admitted as much when she said that cold cereal and coffee were just about the only things William's "cooked." Perhaps this is why the late actor had a personal chef. Among the dishes his chef, John Mathias, created for him, pot roast with caramelized onion gravy was reportedly the actor's favorite.

His recipe was featured in a 2004 cookbook called "Star Palate: Celebrity Cookbook for a Cure" by Tami Agassi and Kathy Casey. The book was created and published to raise proceeds for ovarian and breast cancer research, and included almost 80 recipes submitted by well-known entertainers, athletes, and chefs like Williams, Celine Dion, Phil Mickelson (who happens to be a major franchisor of Five Guys), Venus Williams, Tim McGraw, Thomas Keller, Britney Spears, and Bill Gates.

Mathias created the pot roast with caramelized onion gravy himself. When he served it to Williams, he often served the flavorful meat and gravy with roasted root veggies (cut the tops off for correct storage), buttered noodles, or mashed potatoes.