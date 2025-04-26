What Happened To Swanson's Once Popular Frozen TV Dinners?

Swanson's original TV dinner has become an iconic image of Americana. Gravy-covered slices of turkey sat on a bed of cornbread dressing (or is it stuffing?) in a partitioned aluminum tray, sides of butter-dotted peas and mashed potatoes positioned above the entree. This was the frozen TV dinner that set off a firestorm of competition and changed the way America ate. While Swanson was a major player in the frozen dinner industry for decades, you might have noticed that the brand has all but disappeared from the freezer aisle. Unfortunately, Swanson frozen dinners currently appear to be available only in Canada.

After experiencing huge success in the 1950s and '60s, Swanson's supremacy began to decline, although it was still a major frozen meal brand. By the '70s and '80s, many other brands had introduced frozen dinners, some of which included new technology (like microwave-friendly packaging), and there was a growing concern about nutrition. (If you've ever wondered if the oven or microwave is better for frozen meals, we tested several to find out.) Many were shunning the original frozen dinners for lower-calorie options. By 2001, Swanson was facing bankruptcy and was purchased by Pinnacle Foods, which stopped producing the Swanson brand dinners in 2010.

But this wasn't the end of the brand that sold 10 million trays of turkey and dressing in its first full year of production in 1954. In 2015, ConAgra bought Pinnacle Foods and reintroduced Swanson TV dinners, but, as mentioned above, only in Canada.