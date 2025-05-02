The Chocolate Ice Cream Brand That's Not Worth Your Money
Nothing is better at turning a bad day good than a large helping of chocolate ice cream. Assuming, of course, that the chocolate ice cream you turn to is actually of a decent quality. Unfortunately, this quality isn't always guaranteed since many brands produce chocolate ice cream products that are well below par. The Takeout experienced this firsthand when we ranked chocolate ice cream brands from worst to best. Of the 13 products our reviewer tried, Friendly's Classic Chocolate was by far the worst.
Our reviewer named Friendly's Classic Chocolate the worst for several reasons. Most importantly, they were disappointed by the ice cream's flavor, reporting they could hardly taste any cocoa. What's more, our reviewer was disappointed to discover that the ice cream was riddled with additives which, in their opinion, negatively impacted the product's flavor.
So, despite its reputation as an affordable option (or perhaps because of it), Friendly's Classic Chocolate ice cream is most definitely not worth your money. In fact, you'll probably end up with a better dessert if you make your own homemade chocolate ice cream.
Friendly's sells other types of chocolate ice cream
Perhaps aware that its Chocolate Classic ice cream doesn't have the best reputation, Friendly's also produces a number of other chocolate ice cream products. These include Chocolate Marshmallow Swirl ice cream and a take on chocolate chip, one of the many once-popular ice cream flavors you hardly see anymore.
Perhaps the most popular chocolate ice cream product Friendly's produces is Chocolate Moose Tracks, an ice cream that contains pieces of peanut butter cups and fudge. Unlike Chocolate Classic, Chocolate Moose Tracks has received positive reviews with some customers naming it their favorite Friendly's flavor.
Aside from straight ice cream, Friendly's also produces a range of chocolate-flavored ice cream bars. These include Chocolate Cake Krunch Bars -– sweet treats that feature a chocolate center surrounded by vanilla ice cream, all encased in a chocolate cake crunch. As with the Chocolate Classic ice cream, this treat contains a great many additives, including corn syrup and an emulsifier known as polysorbate 80, so we'd imagine it suffers from the same quality issues.