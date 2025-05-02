The Chocolate Ice Cream Brand That's Not Worth Your Money

Nothing is better at turning a bad day good than a large helping of chocolate ice cream. Assuming, of course, that the chocolate ice cream you turn to is actually of a decent quality. Unfortunately, this quality isn't always guaranteed since many brands produce chocolate ice cream products that are well below par. The Takeout experienced this firsthand when we ranked chocolate ice cream brands from worst to best. Of the 13 products our reviewer tried, Friendly's Classic Chocolate was by far the worst.

Our reviewer named Friendly's Classic Chocolate the worst for several reasons. Most importantly, they were disappointed by the ice cream's flavor, reporting they could hardly taste any cocoa. What's more, our reviewer was disappointed to discover that the ice cream was riddled with additives which, in their opinion, negatively impacted the product's flavor.

So, despite its reputation as an affordable option (or perhaps because of it), Friendly's Classic Chocolate ice cream is most definitely not worth your money. In fact, you'll probably end up with a better dessert if you make your own homemade chocolate ice cream.