The Best Fried Egg Breakfast Sandwiches Start With This Hack

Separating an egg is a simple yet crucial step in many recipes. If you don't do it right, you may wind up with floating bits of shell or, worse yet, yolk oozing into the white. It all starts with how you crack the egg. Maricel Gentile advises doing it on a flat surface, such as a countertop, rather than on the edge of a bowl. "If you crack the egg on an edge," she warned. "It pushes the shell inward and that will put tiny shell pieces into your egg when you finish cracking it."

Once you've cracked the egg, hold it over a bowl, then gently pull apart the two halves of the shell. Gentile likes to use the egg shells as a separating tool. As she described the process: "Catch the yolk in one half, and let the white drip out while you pass the yolk back and forth." She said you can also use your hands to do the separating as long as they're clean. Simply hold the yolk in your palm and allow the white to slide through your fingers.

If you wind up with shell fragments in your egg white, use another, larger piece of eggshell to scoop them out. The reason this works so well is that the shell's sharp edges can slice through the viscous liquid to pick up the bits more easily than you could with your fingers. If you accidentally pierce the yolk and it leaks into the white, though, the only way to salvage the situation is to make a scrambled egg sandwich instead of a fried one.