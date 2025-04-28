Give Air-Fried Fish A Deep-Fried Crisp With This Simple Trick
An air fryer is one of the handiest kitchen tools out there — it's convenient, quick, and gives you perfectly crispy results without the need for deep frying. Once you have the basic rules for using your air fryer down pat, it's easy to develop a healthy obsession with it. Cooking fish (like crispy canned sardines) in this handy appliance is nothing new — but if you're making a crumbed version and want that deep-fried, defined crunch, there is one thing you should always do. Spritz your air fryer basket with PAM cooking spray.
PAM's new air fryer spray has a high smoke point and will ensure that your fish browns and crisps up effectively. This spray is also safe for your air fryer's non-stick coating, which can be a common problem with cooking sprays that contain lecithin. Alternatively, feel free to use your favorite lecithin-free oil spray with a high smoke point to avoid burning your food. Once you've breaded your fish, spritz both your basket and your fish. You can then give the fillets another light coating when flipping.
How to air fry the crispiest fish
Spraying your crumbed fish with oil is the best way to achieve the crispiest results since the hot oil causes moisture from the fish to evaporate. This will give the fish a crunchy exterior, just as if it were deep-fried. Not only are air fryers a healthier option, but the cooking method of rapid air circulation promotes browning, especially when combined with oil. When spritzing, a light coating is all that's needed to crisp the seafood up. Overdoing it will actually have the opposite effect — your fish can turn out soggy or even burnt.
Whichever mixture you're dipping your fillets into, make sure you shake the excess off well. This is a great way to ensure that your crumb remains light, without too much batter, which can create a soggier texture. Panko bread crumbs will also help achieve a crispier outer layer. It's also a good idea to pat dry your fish before dredging because this will decrease the amount of moisture present. Less moisture means better crunch. With these hot tips, you'll be enjoying the best deep-fried style fish your air fryer can give you.