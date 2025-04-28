Give Air-Fried Fish A Deep-Fried Crisp With This Simple Trick

An air fryer is one of the handiest kitchen tools out there — it's convenient, quick, and gives you perfectly crispy results without the need for deep frying. Once you have the basic rules for using your air fryer down pat, it's easy to develop a healthy obsession with it. Cooking fish (like crispy canned sardines) in this handy appliance is nothing new — but if you're making a crumbed version and want that deep-fried, defined crunch, there is one thing you should always do. Spritz your air fryer basket with PAM cooking spray.

PAM's new air fryer spray has a high smoke point and will ensure that your fish browns and crisps up effectively. This spray is also safe for your air fryer's non-stick coating, which can be a common problem with cooking sprays that contain lecithin. Alternatively, feel free to use your favorite lecithin-free oil spray with a high smoke point to avoid burning your food. Once you've breaded your fish, spritz both your basket and your fish. You can then give the fillets another light coating when flipping.