The Major Fork Mistake You Might Be Making At Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chão is a meat lovers' paradise where patrons can enjoy a roving, all-you-can-eat meat buffet brought right to the table. Anticipation builds as prime cuts are sliced tableside, while you eagerly wait to dart out a hand for the carved slices. But using your fork to bring them to your plate is a major faux pas that's one of the biggest mistakes people make when dining at the Brazilian steakhouse chain.

Diners are each given small tongs with their table setting that they're supposed to use to take the slices as the gaucho carves them with a large knife from skewered pieces of meat. Reaching for the slices with the fork you've been eating with — instead of the tongs — is unsanitary; The same fork that's been in your mouth could touch the knife or the rest of the meat. The tongs also make it less likely that the carved piece could accidentally fall on the table as you transfer it to your plate.

Guests take their meat portion themselves because the gauchos don't have a hand to spare. As they walk around the dining room bringing different meats to tables that have their signaling tabletop discs on green (meaning they want more), the gauchos are holding both their knife and a large meat-filled skewer. Gauchos stay away from tables that turn their coaster over to red to show they don't want any more, at least for the time being.