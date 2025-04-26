Why It Isn't A Good Idea To Drink Straight Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is a true veteran of the online wellness space. You don't have to go far on TikTok or YouTube before you find people promoting apple cider vinegar capsules and gummies, touting apple cider vinegar shots, and generally singing the praises of a kitchen staple that was once associated with glazed pork recipes and enhancing baked goods. But now apple cider vinegar is decidedly popular. (There's even a Netflix show named after it.)
So, just how magical is apple cider vinegar? And, if it has all the amazing benefits people say, shouldn't we just start chugging it straight? While the answer to the former question will likely be debated for some time, the answer to the latter is much clearer: No, health experts do not think it's a good idea to drink undiluted apple cider vinegar. In fact, doing so could have some pretty unpleasant health consequences.
Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic and can erode tooth enamel, especially when drunk frequently. A study published by the National Library of Medicine showed that enamel erosion increased by 18% in participants who drank a mixture made from 2 tablespoons of the vinegar and 1 cup of water twice daily for eight weeks. (It is reasonable to suspect that, if the apple cider vinegar had not been diluted, this percentage would have been much higher.) Acid in apple cider vinegar can also irritate your throat and damage your esophagus. Over time, this can lead to the vinegar burning your throat and ulcers forming there. The subsequent accumulation of scar tissue in this area can lead to the development of other unpleasant conditions.
So, why all the hype around apple cider vinegar?
Apple cider vinegar has been associated with a ton of health claims, leading to its popularity in online wellness spaces. One of the most common claims about apple cider vinegar is that it aids with weight loss and helps prevent bloating. However, dieticians caution against taking this claim at face value. While some apple cider vinegar weight loss studies, including those published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health and Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry, have shown promising results, some experts observe that apple cider vinegar's association with appetite suppression could be caused by the fact that it can irritate the stomach lining and slow down digestion. This could make people who regularly drink apple cider vinegar less likely to eat a lot and, therefore, experience weight loss.
While it may not live up to its hype, apple cider vinegar can be a healthy addition to your diet and has been associated with better heart health and lower cholesterol, although more studies are required to make these findings conclusive. Apple cider vinegar also tastes good, not swigged straight from the bottle but when incorporated into salad dressings, meat marinades, or even cocktails. (It's also a surprisingly effective natural cleaning agent that can be used to tackle a stinky fridge.) So, even if apple cider vinegar isn't the cure-all people think it is, there are still plenty of uses for it.