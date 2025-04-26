Why It Isn't A Good Idea To Drink Straight Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a true veteran of the online wellness space. You don't have to go far on TikTok or YouTube before you find people promoting apple cider vinegar capsules and gummies, touting apple cider vinegar shots, and generally singing the praises of a kitchen staple that was once associated with glazed pork recipes and enhancing baked goods. But now apple cider vinegar is decidedly popular. (There's even a Netflix show named after it.)

So, just how magical is apple cider vinegar? And, if it has all the amazing benefits people say, shouldn't we just start chugging it straight? While the answer to the former question will likely be debated for some time, the answer to the latter is much clearer: No, health experts do not think it's a good idea to drink undiluted apple cider vinegar. In fact, doing so could have some pretty unpleasant health consequences.

Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic and can erode tooth enamel, especially when drunk frequently. A study published by the National Library of Medicine showed that enamel erosion increased by 18% in participants who drank a mixture made from 2 tablespoons of the vinegar and 1 cup of water twice daily for eight weeks. (It is reasonable to suspect that, if the apple cider vinegar had not been diluted, this percentage would have been much higher.) Acid in apple cider vinegar can also irritate your throat and damage your esophagus. Over time, this can lead to the vinegar burning your throat and ulcers forming there. The subsequent accumulation of scar tissue in this area can lead to the development of other unpleasant conditions.