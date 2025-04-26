I am a firm believer that, barring sauces, if you add extra ingredients to a BLT – such as pieces of cucumber, avocado, or a fried egg — it ceases to be a BLT and instead becomes a different sandwich altogether. This is why I am such a fan of Glen Powell's approach; he tweaks the sandwich without fundamentally changing it. Aside from creating a version of pig candy using barbecue sauce, Powell also personalizes the BLT by, somewhat controversially, adding mustard. Needless to say, this results in the sandwich tasting much tangier than usual. (Although Powell doesn't specify, I'm assuming he uses American or Dijon mustard seeing as these are the only two mustard products currently produced by Smash Kitchen.)

There are several other, less divisive, ways of changing up a BLT. One is to tweak the mayo. Many people, including Martha Stewart, opt to make their own mayo. While this results in a flavorful sandwich, it is quite time-consuming. An easier way to boost the sandwich's flavor is to use Kewpie mayo which is far richer than regular mayo, improving the overall taste of the sandwich with minimal fuss.

Another great way of changing up a BLT is to focus on the tomatoes. Instead of just seasoning your slices, marinate them in red wine vinegar to really boost the flavor. Given his proclivity for bold seasonings, we think Powell would approve.