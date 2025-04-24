Will The Bourbon Barrel-Aged Fad Ever Flicker Out?

When it comes to modern food trends, there's nothing people love more than when one kind of food or drink is mashed up with another. Just look at the "cronut" fad, a mix between a croissant and a donut that was inescapable for a few years, for proof. And in the world of wine, we have bourbon barrel-aged products to contend with, too. But are they really any good? And if they aren't, how much longer will we have to deal with them? We asked Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward and founder of Urban Bourbonist, for the lowdown. In short, it has its uses, but it shouldn't be used for everything.

First of all, what is bourbon barrel-aged wine, and what makes it so different from regular wine? Blatner explains that "'bourbon barrel-aged' is a straightforward term, meaning the product (wine, beer, coffee, etc.) has spent time resting in barrels that previously held bourbon. Often made in Kentucky, bourbon has to meet a number of criteria in order to qualify for its distinction, rather than just plain whiskey, one of which is that it must be aged in a new oak barrel. That's part of the reason why bourbon barrel-aged products, including wine, have become so common. "Bourbon can only be aged in new oak barrels, so distilleries sell the used one[s], creating a huge global supply," Blatner says. "Common flavor carryovers from the barrel are vanilla, toasted oak, caramel, coconut, chocolate, and baking spices."