How To Infuse Your Bourbon With Pecan Flavor (And Vice Versa)

Cookies and milk. Peanut butter and jelly. Tequila and lime. There are certain flavors that truly rise above the rest when paired with their perfect match. Bourbon and pecans are another example of a combination that sings. Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and founder of Urban Bourbanist, described the pairing as "an absolute classic." As he explained to The Takeout, "Pecans have a buttery, toasty richness that complements bourbon's oak, vanilla, and caramel notes."

Sure, you can experience this pairing by sipping on bourbon while snacking on pecans (Blatner prefers them roasted and salted), but you can also take it a step further and infuse the bourbon itself. Here's how to do that, according to Blatner: "Toast pecans first — this unlocks oils and deepens the flavor. Add them to bourbon in a sealed jar with a split vanilla bean, and you could add some baking spices like allspice, nutmeg, or cinnamon if you want a little more complexity."

Whole spices work best here for the nuanced flavor they add, but use restraint so you don't overpower the other flavors. If you really want the rich nuttiness of the pecans to shine through, you can skip the spices altogether — use about a cup of pecans for a 750-milliliter bottle of booze. Blatner recommended up to five days of steeping but also suggested giving the bourbon a taste earlier than that to gauge the level of infusion. After that, simply strain the solids from the liquid and enjoy your pecan-infused bourbon.