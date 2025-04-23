How To Infuse Your Bourbon With Pecan Flavor (And Vice Versa)
Cookies and milk. Peanut butter and jelly. Tequila and lime. There are certain flavors that truly rise above the rest when paired with their perfect match. Bourbon and pecans are another example of a combination that sings. Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and founder of Urban Bourbanist, described the pairing as "an absolute classic." As he explained to The Takeout, "Pecans have a buttery, toasty richness that complements bourbon's oak, vanilla, and caramel notes."
Sure, you can experience this pairing by sipping on bourbon while snacking on pecans (Blatner prefers them roasted and salted), but you can also take it a step further and infuse the bourbon itself. Here's how to do that, according to Blatner: "Toast pecans first — this unlocks oils and deepens the flavor. Add them to bourbon in a sealed jar with a split vanilla bean, and you could add some baking spices like allspice, nutmeg, or cinnamon if you want a little more complexity."
Whole spices work best here for the nuanced flavor they add, but use restraint so you don't overpower the other flavors. If you really want the rich nuttiness of the pecans to shine through, you can skip the spices altogether — use about a cup of pecans for a 750-milliliter bottle of booze. Blatner recommended up to five days of steeping but also suggested giving the bourbon a taste earlier than that to gauge the level of infusion. After that, simply strain the solids from the liquid and enjoy your pecan-infused bourbon.
How to make bourbon-infused pecans
Fans of pecan-flavored bourbon will be delighted to learn that you can also make bourbon-infused pecans. "Toss toasted pecans with a small amount of bourbon (just enough to coat), a bit of brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt," Chris Blatner explained. After a brief soak, transfer the nuts to a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast them for up to half an hour at about 275 degrees Fahrenheit.
They will be caramelized, crunchy, and deeply flavored, but don't worry; boozy baked goods won't get you (or your kids) drunk. Blatner told us, "The heat burns off excess alcohol but leaves the flavor." He described the end product as "sweet, nutty pecans with a bourbon backbone." Transfer the cooled, candied nuts to an airtight container and store them in a cool, dry place. If you don't plan on eating them within a week, move them to the fridge or freezer, where they will stay fresh for several months.
How to serve pecan bourbon and bourbon pecans
When considering cocktails to make with pecan-infused bourbon, simple preparations with complementary bitters are what come to mind for Chris Blatner. One cocktail he recommended was a bourbon old-fashioned with maple syrup and aromatic bitters. Aside from classic Angostura, sweet bitters belong in your bourbon drinks, especially to play off the nutty flavors. "A Manhattan with pecan bourbon and walnut bitters would also work really well," Blatner told The Takeout. Chocolate, cherry, or molasses bitters make for an interesting pairing, too.
"Things like maple, orange zest, coffee liqueur, cinnamon, or dark chocolate flavors all amplify the pecan notes and would add depth," Blatner explained in reference to pecan bourbon cocktails. The same thinking applies to dishes that use bourbon pecans. Incorporate them into cookies with dark chocolate chips and orange zest, chocolate cake with instant coffee, or sticky-sweet cinnamon rolls topped with a pecan bourbon glaze. They are even delicious as a topping on a green salad dressed in an orange and maple vinaigrette.
According to Blatner, you can also use the pecans leftover from your infusion, though naturally, the flavor of alcohol will be pronounced, and they may be a bit bitter. As such, sugary ingredients or accompaniments bring important balance. "They would be best used in baking (cookies, pecan pie crust) or chopped into a dessert topping," he told us.