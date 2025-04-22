The Perfect Stew Starts With How You Cut Your Potatoes

When I was a kid I absolutely hated stew. It wasn't until many years later that I realized my mom was actually making a classic pot au feu, which consists of big hunks of beef, potatoes, and carrots in a thin broth. (I'm still not a fan.) It wasn't until I discovered Dinty Moore beef stew, everyone's favorite joke in a can, that I realized I actually prefer a stew where the meat and vegetables are more finely chopped. Well, you know what they say, one person's yuck is another one's yum, and for food blogger Rachel Kirk, the perfect stew starts with much chunkier potatoes.

Kirk, who blogs at the website Laughing Spatula, says of stew potatoes, "I like rough cut." She went on to explain, "I like the potatoes cut a little thicker for stews because when they're cut too small, they fall apart easier, resulting in excess starch, with a glue like texture." (It doesn't taste gluey to me, but potato, poe-tah-toe.) "Stews should be rustic," she feels, telling us you don't need to be too finicky when chopping the potatoes. She does recommend, though, that you make sure the chunks are all of similar size so that they finish cooking at the same time.