The Crispy, Old-Fashioned Candy That Only Takes 4 Ingredients To Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone has a favorite type of candy, whether it's one of the old-fashioned kinds that bring on a sense of nostalgia, or something more modern with exciting colors and flavors. While opening a fresh pack is part of the fun, making sweets at home (like microwave Werther's Originals or a 3 Musketeers-inspired candy) can be just as satisfying. And, if you're a fan of caramel, making this 4-ingredient sponge candy is a must.
Sponge candy is an old-fashioned toffee sweet (Buffalonians love it) that is very similar to honeycomb and has a light, crunchy texture and caramelized flavor. What sets this candy apart from honeycomb is that it uses vinegar to give it smaller air bubbles, making the end result sponge-like. A simple sponge candy only requires sugar, corn syrup, vinegar, and baking soda. Once the first three ingredients are boiling in your pot, they will eventually darken in color and reach the soft crack stage, which means it's time to add the baking soda. This mixture then gets cooled in a pan, before you can crack the candy into pieces.
How to get the best sponge candy results
Monitoring the temperature of your sugar, corn syrup, and vinegar mixture is absolutely crucial for success and a candy thermometer will come in handy (you can get a basic candy thermometer with a handy pot clip from online stores like Craft911). If you don't get the mixture hot enough, your candy will be too soft and sticky, making it impossible to work with and taking away its signature crunch. Wait until your mixture reaches 285 degrees Fahrenheit (the soft crack stage) before adding the baking soda. Don't have a thermometer? If you drop a tiny bit of your mixture into cold water, it will harden immediately if it's ready. Remember that your mixture will expand rapidly when you add the baking soda, so go with a larger saucepan.
When you're pouring the mixture into your parchment-lined pan, avoid spreading or touching it — contact can destroy the bubbles, stopping your candy from becoming light and airy. Once cooled, you can break the mass up, placing some parchment paper on top to avoid a sticky mess with your hands. Traditionally, sponge candy is coated in melted chocolate, so dip your cracked pieces into dark or milk chocolate for a classic touch. Plus, they'll look more impressive as a homemade gift.