Everyone has a favorite type of candy, whether it's one of the old-fashioned kinds that bring on a sense of nostalgia, or something more modern with exciting colors and flavors. While opening a fresh pack is part of the fun, making sweets at home (like microwave Werther's Originals or a 3 Musketeers-inspired candy) can be just as satisfying. And, if you're a fan of caramel, making this 4-ingredient sponge candy is a must.

Sponge candy is an old-fashioned toffee sweet (Buffalonians love it) that is very similar to honeycomb and has a light, crunchy texture and caramelized flavor. What sets this candy apart from honeycomb is that it uses vinegar to give it smaller air bubbles, making the end result sponge-like. A simple sponge candy only requires sugar, corn syrup, vinegar, and baking soda. Once the first three ingredients are boiling in your pot, they will eventually darken in color and reach the soft crack stage, which means it's time to add the baking soda. This mixture then gets cooled in a pan, before you can crack the candy into pieces.