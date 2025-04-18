The Unique Ohio Restaurant That Lets You Dine In The Comfort Of A Bank Vault

The food is what makes a restaurant, but ambience is an important part of the experience too. The opportunity to dine in a memorable atmosphere helps get patrons in the door — and then keep them coming back. A Cleveland restaurant located in a century-old former bank creates that appeal by offering a table in the former bank vault.

The restaurant, Dante, is stationed in what was a bank for more than 80 years. The bank opened in 1924 as the home of Lincoln Heights Savings and Loan (which later became another bank). Award-winning chef Dante Boccuzzi transformed it into his namesake restaurant with a renovation that repurposed the vault as a dining space. It wasn't an easy feat. Installing ventilation required breaking through more than a foot-and-a-half of thick cement and steel around it, which took more than a week with a jackhammer.

The cozy vault dining space has a table that seats four people (apparently you can bump it up to five if you don't mind a tighter fit). Claustrophobics don't need to worry about being trapped inside, as the vault's massive steel door remains wide open to the rest of the restaurant. An area behind steel bars at the back of the vault contains cured meats hanging on display. Boccuzzi kept other features and fixtures from the building's days as a bank, including the high ceilings and pillars. This creative building repurposing isn't alone in Ohio, where there's a steakhouse in Wooster that's in a former jail, but they don't go as far as having diners sit in cells.