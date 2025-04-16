In A Pickle With Unripe Avocados? It Might Be Time To Pickle Them (Yes, Seriously)

When it comes to making avocado pickles at home, start with a very firm avocado. If it's nearly ripe, instead of nice, snappy pickles, you are likely to end up with briny avocado mush. Nearly ripe avocados should just be given a day or two and then mashed up for guacamole or avocado toast.

These firm, underripe avocados can then be treated just like any other vegetable that you want to quick pickle. Making refrigerator quick pickles at home is a simple process. All you have to do is remove the peel and pit from the avocado, slice it thin, and then pour room temperature brine over it before tossing it in the fridge. Basic brines just include vinegar, water, salt, and sugar, but feel free to spice things up with ingredients like garlic, chilies, herbs, or whatever sounds good.

Given how long pickles last in the fridge, you'll have plenty of time to find ways to use these tangy, salty avocado slices — but we're going to give you some suggestions anyway. You really can use these pickled avocados in most places that you'd use avocado — and many places that you'd use a pickle. Because they're ready to go in your fridge, they are perfect for topping simple preparations like three-ingredient carnitas tacos. The firmer texture means that these pickles won't be good for mashing or spreading, but they are perfect for rolling up in sushi or cubing over a poke bowl. A chopped salad is always a good place for avocado, and doubly so for avocado with a bit of crunch and zing to it — and the same goes for sandwiches and wraps.