Sauce Vs Dressing: Here's What Makes Them So Different

Some people differentiate sauce from dressing by saying that sauces need to be cooked, but this isn't always the case. Although culinary staples like the five French mother sauces (béchamel, velouté, Espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato) are cooked, sauces like salsa and pesto are not.

The best way to define a sauce is as a flavorful liquid or colloid (Think salsa and thick yogurt-based sauces), used as a flavor enhancer. You may have discovered the cooking sauces you can make at home, and simmered meatballs in marinara or slow-cooked a pot roast in au jus gravy; These sauces can even serve as a dip, or a drizzle on top of your finished meal. This is why, when it comes to condiments versus sauces, ketchup and hot sauce are considered sauces.

Dressings are sauces in that they are a flavor-enhancing liquid, but they are always prepared separately from the main meal and are served as an accompaniment. Typically, the term dressing is almost always used in reference to a condiment that is either mixed in or drizzled on top of a salad. Dressings do not get cooked, and are typically made out of an emulsion of oil and vinegar, for a vinaigrette; or with a creamy base of yogurt or mayonnaise, like in a ranch or Caesar dressing.

These dressings, of course, are very different from the synonymous word for stuffing, which is made out of seasoned bread cubes. Dressing is actually the correct term for when the bread is baked alongside the turkey — not stuffed inside the cavity like stuffing would be — but that is a whole other discussion.