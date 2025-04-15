Give Tuna Salad A Protein-Packed Upgrade With This Trendy Ingredient
It's safe to say that protein is having a moment. Social media and food blogs are buzzing with dieticians and nutrition experts recommending that we squeeze some extra protein into our meals however we can — and not without reason. Protein is associated with higher satiety: It keeps us fuller for longer and, therefore, less likely to need a sugar-laden energy boost later in the day. Protein is also great for building muscle and for muscle recovery if you lead an active lifestyle.
Tuna salad is already a protein-rich and nutritious dish, with around 25 grams of protein in a ½ cup serving of tuna and plenty of healthy fats from omega 3s. But mixing your favorite canned tuna brands with mayonnaise (aside from being massively uninspired at this point) significantly ups the fat content of the dish. Bottled mayonnaise is mostly made from vegetable oil, combined with a small amount of egg yolk.
While you may love a tried-and-true classic, swapping mayonnaise for cottage cheese makes a surprisingly excellent tuna salad. Like mayonnaise, cottage cheese has a mild, creamy flavor that doesn't overshadow surrounding ingredients. However, unlike mayonnaise, cottage cheese contains around 14 grams of protein per ½ cup (mayonnaise only contains a gram of protein in the same quantity). This makes cottage cheese tuna salad a great way to meet your protein needs, without compromising the flavors of your lunchtime favorite.
How to make delicious cottage cheese tuna salad
Tuna salad already has a lot of flexibility built-in. Aside from the tuna and mayo, you can add mix-ins or season it however you like. Crunchy classics like chopped red onion, celery, pickles, and bell peppers add some much-needed texture and acidity and help you avoid a mushy tuna salad sandwich, one of the most common mistakes people make with canned tuna. Cottage cheese tuna salad will also benefit from the addition of chopped veggies, giving you a lunchtime snack that's both high in protein and loaded with fiber. Fresh herbs such as parsley and dill will also complement the cottage cheese's slight tang and the tuna's meaty, briny quality.
Cottage cheese also has a lot to add in terms of texture. Unlike smooth mayonnaise, cottage cheese has a curd-like, lumpy consistency that can make your tuna salad a little more dense and sturdy. If that sounds like a dream come true, go right ahead. However, if the thought of extra chunks puts you off, you can blend your cottage cheese before adding it to your tuna.
Making a tuna salad with cottage cheese doesn't mean mayo has to stay out in the cold, either. Combine ⅓ cup of cottage cheese with 2 tablespoons of mayo for an ultra-creamy sandwich filling or potluck dip. For extra richness and a boost of healthy fats, you could drizzle in some olive oil, or give your cottage cheese tuna salad an umami flavor bomb by mixing in some miso paste.