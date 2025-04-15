Give Tuna Salad A Protein-Packed Upgrade With This Trendy Ingredient

It's safe to say that protein is having a moment. Social media and food blogs are buzzing with dieticians and nutrition experts recommending that we squeeze some extra protein into our meals however we can — and not without reason. Protein is associated with higher satiety: It keeps us fuller for longer and, therefore, less likely to need a sugar-laden energy boost later in the day. Protein is also great for building muscle and for muscle recovery if you lead an active lifestyle.

Tuna salad is already a protein-rich and nutritious dish, with around 25 grams of protein in a ½ cup serving of tuna and plenty of healthy fats from omega 3s. But mixing your favorite canned tuna brands with mayonnaise (aside from being massively uninspired at this point) significantly ups the fat content of the dish. Bottled mayonnaise is mostly made from vegetable oil, combined with a small amount of egg yolk.

While you may love a tried-and-true classic, swapping mayonnaise for cottage cheese makes a surprisingly excellent tuna salad. Like mayonnaise, cottage cheese has a mild, creamy flavor that doesn't overshadow surrounding ingredients. However, unlike mayonnaise, cottage cheese contains around 14 grams of protein per ½ cup (mayonnaise only contains a gram of protein in the same quantity). This makes cottage cheese tuna salad a great way to meet your protein needs, without compromising the flavors of your lunchtime favorite.