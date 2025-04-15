The Creamy Ingredient Your Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Is Missing

It doesn't get much more refreshing than drinking down a cold glass of fresh squeezed lemonade on a hot day. The iconic summer thirst-quencher perks you up with a just-right balance of tart and sweet. It's hard to improve on a classic, but you can give lemonade a smooth and creamy upgrade with one simple pantry item: sweetened condensed milk.

Creamy lemonade is simple to make with fresh squeezed lemon juice (use this trick to get more juice from the lemons), cold water, sweetened condensed milk, and ice all stirred together in a pitcher. Mix the ingredients in the blender if you'd like the lemonade to be a little frothy. Instead of using a set recipe, you have freedom to create the ratios as you like. Start with a base amount, something like 3 cups water, 1 cup lemon juice, and half of a 14-ounce can of the condensed milk. Then taste and adjust the ingredients until it's lip-smackingly sweet, tart, and creamy. You can add sugar if you want the lemonade sweeter, but it's creamy enough that you won't want to add more of the sweet milk. Swirl lemon slices in the pitcher and garnish each glass with a lemon slice and sprig of mint.

Experiment with different ways to customize your creamy lemonade. You could add muddled strawberries, peaches, cherries, or watermelon for a fruity twist; use honey or maple syrup instead of sugar for extra sweetening; incorporate herbs like mint, basil, or thyme; use plain or flavored sparkling water instead of some or all of the water to add fizz; or make it adults-only with white rum or vodka.