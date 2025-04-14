What Exactly Is Beer Salt And How Is It Different From The Normal Stuff?

In the United States, adding salt to beer is a practice usually associated with light beers, especially those from Mexico. The reason for this is simple; salting beer is quite common in Latin America, and the tradition seems to have traveled across the Mexican border to the U.S. This is especially true in Texas where it is not uncommon to see people adding beer salt to Mexican lagers such as Pacifico Clara, Tecate, Dos Equis, and any other beer that featured in our Mexican lager taste test.

Beer salt works well in these lighter beers because it amplifies the drink's somewhat muted flavors. When used well, beer salt can bring out a light beer's sweetness and reduce its bitterness while also adding notes from its own flavoring. As an added bonus, beer salt will also make carbonated beers release their carbon dioxide, causing them to foam. (Of course, beer salt works equally well in American beers of a similar nature.)

Due to the presence of citrusy, spicy flavors in most beer salt products, adding them to darker, more complex beer types, such as oyster stout (a drink which is made using the bivalve's shells), is not advised. That being said, many breweries are taking matters into their own hands by adding regular salt to their brews towards the end of the production process. For example, Firestone Walker Brewing Company produces a caramel stout that is infused with sea salt. So, while adding beer salt products to dark beer isn't the best idea, you can still enjoy a delicious, salted stout.