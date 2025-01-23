You Can Drink A Beer Made From Oysters (Yes, Seriously)

If stout made with oysters strikes you as a bit outré, rest assured it's downright basic compared to some of the more, uh, interesting concoctions that today's brewers come up with. (Could this be to stand out in a rather overcrowded market? This is just speculation, but there are a lot of choices at any good-sized beer store.) Some of these beers may be traditional, like rauchbier, a smoky German brew that is thought to be America's most hated beer. However, the weirder ones tend to be modern like beer made with yeast from Roald Dahl's writing chair or beer made from sea urchins. Some products, however, make it seem as if the brewers are trolling us, and the oddest ones involve whales.

Moby Dick Ambergris Ale is made with ambergris, a substance formed inside sperm whales' digestive tracts. This substance is supposed to smell, uh, pretty poopy when fresh, but it's not so bad when dry. As for what it does for beer, we're not quite sure, but it does make a heck of a marketing gimmick. An even better one, though, might be using smoked whale testicles; doing so certainly put Iceland's Stedji brewery on the map. (They did catch flak from conservationists, though.) Perhaps the oddest, and certainly oldest, ingredient used to make beer was yeast taken from a 35-million-year-old fossilized whale skull. The resulting beer, Bone Dusters Paleo Amber Ale, was available during 2014 and was reported to taste fruity, if a little dry.