What You Need To Know Before Softening Cream Cheese On Your Counter

When you're cooking with cream cheese, you almost always need to soften it. Otherwise, it's near impossible to use it while it's still cold, since it's like a really thick putty that you can't mix evenly into anything. Just like any other ingredient, however, you do need to take food safety into consideration when letting it sit at room temperature on your countertop. Since it's a semi-soft cheese product, you really don't want the cream cheese sitting out for more than two hours, since you run the risk of bacterial growth that could potentially get you or your guests sick.

The same goes for any cream cheese recipe, like dips or cheese balls. Those types of dishes can't stay out in environments at over 40 degrees Fahrenheit for over two hours, so if you've been entertaining with any of them, you'll need to put them away if they've been out on a table for an extended period of time. Fortunately, softening cream cheese doesn't always have to be done at room temperature — there's an easy and quick way to do it that'll ensure you can use it within minutes. That means there's no need to wait around while the cream cheese hangs around in a potential bacterial danger zone.