The Popular Aldi Product That Makes Taco Night Easier Than Ever

Back when tacos were still somewhat of a novelty and Taco Bell was the only "Mexican" restaurant in town, ground beef was a pretty standard filling. While it's still a classic, if you really do eat tacos every Tuesday (or at least on a regular basis), you may want to try something new, now and then. Trader Joe's orange chicken tacos might be one of the more creative options available these days, but if you'd prefer a more traditional filling, you may enjoy three-ingredient homemade carnitas. An even quicker option, however, might be to use the carnitas-seasoned boneless pork shoulder roast from Aldi.

This seasoned meat comes in a package weighing about two pounds, but if you're not feeding the multitudes, you can always freeze the leftovers. As for the preparation method, you can roast it like you would any other pork shoulder, or opt to use a slow cooker or Instant Pot if you're particularly fond of either appliance. To turn Aldi's seasoned pork shoulder roast into taco filling, cook it until it falls apart, shred it, stuff it into a tortilla, and smother it with salsa, cheese, and any other toppings you like.