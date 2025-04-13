The Pie Aldi's Shoppers Are Rushing To The Freezer Section To Grab

I love to bake cakes, but I rarely get the chance to create them, not even for birthdays. My husband and son both prefer pie to cake, and when their birthdays roll around each year, I get the same request from both of them: strawberry rhubarb pie. Of course, I oblige because, well, it's their birthdays, and they both seem to adore my version of the sweet, tangy dessert. But, one year, I cheated. I can't remember if I didn't have the time or the ingredients, but instead I purchased a strawberry rhubarb pie from The Village PieMaker brand that I found at Aldi. My family loved it, and as it turns out, they weren't the only ones who did.

As with many Aldi products, word tends to travel fast when it comes to the items that knock it out of the park, and the pies from The Village PieMaker fit the bill. I've only ever seen the apple and strawberry rhubarb flavors at my local Aldi, but the company makes more than a dozen flavors, including blueberry, pumpkin, cherry, and blackberry. They are sold frozen at the popular budget grocery chain, so before they are enjoyed, the pies must be baked in the oven for over an hour.

The rave reviews from those who have tried the pies likely have a lot to do with that homemade, fresh-from-the-oven flavor. From Reddit to the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group (of which I'm a proud member), customers can't seem to keep these pies a secret.