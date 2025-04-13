The Pie Aldi's Shoppers Are Rushing To The Freezer Section To Grab
I love to bake cakes, but I rarely get the chance to create them, not even for birthdays. My husband and son both prefer pie to cake, and when their birthdays roll around each year, I get the same request from both of them: strawberry rhubarb pie. Of course, I oblige because, well, it's their birthdays, and they both seem to adore my version of the sweet, tangy dessert. But, one year, I cheated. I can't remember if I didn't have the time or the ingredients, but instead I purchased a strawberry rhubarb pie from The Village PieMaker brand that I found at Aldi. My family loved it, and as it turns out, they weren't the only ones who did.
As with many Aldi products, word tends to travel fast when it comes to the items that knock it out of the park, and the pies from The Village PieMaker fit the bill. I've only ever seen the apple and strawberry rhubarb flavors at my local Aldi, but the company makes more than a dozen flavors, including blueberry, pumpkin, cherry, and blackberry. They are sold frozen at the popular budget grocery chain, so before they are enjoyed, the pies must be baked in the oven for over an hour.
The rave reviews from those who have tried the pies likely have a lot to do with that homemade, fresh-from-the-oven flavor. From Reddit to the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group (of which I'm a proud member), customers can't seem to keep these pies a secret.
Make The Village PieMaker's pies even better
There are some strong feelings out there as to whether any pre-prepared or frozen product can be better than homemade, but pies from The Village PieMaker probably come close. The pies boast "no canned stuff," according to the label. Indeed, the ingredients list on the strawberry rhubarb pie is refreshingly brief, including only strawberries, rhubarb, wheat flour, sugar, water, palm oil, butter, cornstarch, vinegar, sea salt, orange peel, and non-fat milk. There is no mention of additives or preservatives, which is probably why the pies are sold frozen. The apple pie ingredients are similar.
I did notice that the baked crust was lighter in color than the pies I make, but this is easily fixed. Just take any Village PieMaker pie and brush the crust with an egg wash before you put it in the oven, which will help it brown and shine beautifully. To get a darker egg wash, swap the water in it for cream. For some visual sparkle, dust the top with turbinado or demerara sugar. If you really want to fool people into thinking that the frozen apple pie is your own, try putting some shredded cheddar cheese on the crust, even though this is the apple pie topping that divides our nation. For any of the other flavors, you can serve the hot pie with ice cream or whipped cream, if you like.
Although The Village PieMaker pies are widely available at Aldi stores, it isn't an exclusive partnership. You can also find them at stores such as H-E-B, Randalls, Shaw's, Star Market, Wegmans, and more.