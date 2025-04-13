Here's Why We Call It Seltzer Water
Love it or hate it, seltzer water is everywhere these days. The fizzy and hydrating beverage is a fridge staple for millions of Americans. Although it may seem a bit boring on the surface, seltzer water is a blank beverage canvas that inspires many questions. Like, is it cheaper to use a SodaStream or just buy canned seltzer? And, what's the difference between seltzer, tonic water, and club soda? Then there is today's question: Why do we call it seltzer water?
To get to the bottom of this etymological mystery, we first have to be clear on what exactly defines seltzer water. At the most basic level, seltzer is simply carbonated water. It can be flavored, unflavored, or even alcohol-infused, but the water must contain carbon dioxide, and therefore bubbles.
The term seltzer in reference to carbonated water is derived from a place – specifically, the town of Niederselters in the German municipality of Selters. The town is famous for its naturally carbonated mineral water springs, which have attracted fizzy water lovers (and those seeking to benefit from the water's purported health benefits) from near and far for hundreds of years. (In fact, Selters remains a popular German mineral water brand to this day). Over time, selters wasser became seltzer water, giving this type of beverage its distinct name.
How selters became seltzer
The term seltzer (it rolls off the tongue a bit easier than selters) was first used in the late 18th century, around the time people figured out how to artificially put bubbles into water and carbonated water began to be produced on a large scale. Over the last couple of centuries, bubbly beverages of all types have exploded in popularity worldwide. During this time, seltzer — because it was never trademarked — became a generic term used to describe any kind of unsweetened carbonated water, especially in the United States.
These days, the terms seltzer and sparkling water are typically used interchangeably to describe bubbly unsweetened beverages in the U.S. One example is La Croix. If you look closely at a beautiful can of La Croix, you'll notice it's labeled as sparkling water, not seltzer despite many people describing it as the latter.
No matter what you call it, seltzer water is clearly here to stay. Carbonated water sales have been steadily on the rise with no sign of fizzing out. Thanks to its scientifically satisfying bubbles, our love for seltzer is unlikely to fall flat anytime soon.