Here's Why We Call It Seltzer Water

Love it or hate it, seltzer water is everywhere these days. The fizzy and hydrating beverage is a fridge staple for millions of Americans. Although it may seem a bit boring on the surface, seltzer water is a blank beverage canvas that inspires many questions. Like, is it cheaper to use a SodaStream or just buy canned seltzer? And, what's the difference between seltzer, tonic water, and club soda? Then there is today's question: Why do we call it seltzer water?

To get to the bottom of this etymological mystery, we first have to be clear on what exactly defines seltzer water. At the most basic level, seltzer is simply carbonated water. It can be flavored, unflavored, or even alcohol-infused, but the water must contain carbon dioxide, and therefore bubbles.

The term seltzer in reference to carbonated water is derived from a place – specifically, the town of Niederselters in the German municipality of Selters. The town is famous for its naturally carbonated mineral water springs, which have attracted fizzy water lovers (and those seeking to benefit from the water's purported health benefits) from near and far for hundreds of years. (In fact, Selters remains a popular German mineral water brand to this day). Over time, selters wasser became seltzer water, giving this type of beverage its distinct name.