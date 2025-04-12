Make Your Cookies Fluffier With One Simple Swap

Cookies made with butter inevitably taste better than the kinds made with margarine or some other type of spread. There is one ingredient swap, though, that can make them even more flavorful and fluffy. According to Joanne Gallagher, co-founder of the cooking blog Inspired Taste, using cream cheese to replace part of the butter in cookie dough can enhance both the texture and the taste. As she explains, "It adds extra moisture without making the dough too wet, which gives it a tender bite while keeping the cookies from spreading too much."

Besides being fluffier and more tender, cookies made with cream cheese will have a somewhat denser texture than ones made with butter alone. The cheese, too, adds a slight tang to the dough, something Gallagher says "helps balance the sweetness, making cookies taste just a little more complex in the best way possible."

The best way to swap cream cheese for butter in a cookie recipe is to replace just a portion of the latter ingredient — Gallagher recommends anywhere from one-quarter to one-half the amount. This way, she says, "You get buttery richness while adding that signature softness." She reminds us, however, that the cream cheese should be at room temperature so it can better combine with the butter and sugar to make a smooth, homogeneous dough.