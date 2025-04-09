The Haunted Illinois Restaurant Housed In A Former Al Capone Hangout

Al Capone, the Chicago mobster whose bootlegging operation made him public enemy number one during the Prohibition era, casts a long shadow over American culture. So, it's no surprise that there's a thriving restaurant near Chicago where Al Capone used to hang out in his heyday. It's called The Great Escape, and it's located in Schiller Park, Illinois. What is a surprise, however (or maybe not, depending on how cynical you are), is that the restaurant is allegedly super haunted.

The Great Escape itself was founded in 1992 by successful local restauranteurs Al and Marie Great. Before it was a restaurant, the building served as a pool hall, post office, and barber shop, among other things. It was also a banquet hall that Al Capone often frequented (whenever he wasn't at the Luna Cafe on Route 66). In fact, the restaurant's bar is the very same bar — as in, the same slab of wood — where Capone once drank.

The restaurant's connections to the past don't end there. Even the skeptics among us can enjoy a good ghost story, and The Great Escape has plenty. There's the clipboard-toting man in a dark suit who walks into a storage closet and never comes out. There's music drifting up from the basement with no known provenance. There's even a report of a radio having played when, by all rights, it shouldn't have been able to function. Spooky! (For the record, Capone is not one of the ghosts reputed to be haunting The Great Escape, presumably because he's too busy splitting his time between the dozen other places where his spectre has reportedly been sighted.)