Are Ranch Dressing Mix Packets Gluten-Free?
Love it or hate it, ranch dressing is such a staple in America today. But are those handy ranch packets gluten-free? For those of you on a gluten-free diet, I'm happy to report that many brands are indeed free of gluten. Seasoning packets from Hidden Valley (which, as you all know, is the crowdpleaser), Simply Organic, McCormick, and many others are officially listed as gluten-free.
And by the way, I found out some years back that once prepared, the best Hidden Valley ranch definitely comes from the packet (plus mayo and buttermilk, of course). It has a one-up on its bottled counterpart because the prepared texture is superior. You just have to make sure that you use up the semi-homemade dressing within a couple of weeks. I have a feeling that you'll find a way, but there's always creamy ranch pasta salad – it uses plenty of the stuff and is perfect for warm weather gatherings; gluten-free pasta works well here.
If you're going to venture outside of America's favorite Hidden Valley ranch packets, just make sure you look through the ingredients carefully, as some may be manufactured in facilities that also handle gluten-containing products. If you're lactose- or dairy-intolerant, that's a whole different story, though. Many ranch powders contain buttermilk to give them an additional tangy flavor.
Bottled ranch dressing is often gluten-free
Many bottled versions of ranch are also gluten-free, including Hidden Valley's, Cardini's, and Ken's Steakhouse's versions. That means if you're just looking for a shelf-stable bottle of creamy ranch to have on hand in your fridge, gluten-intolerant eaters have several options. That being said, there's still the possibility that other brands can use ingredients with trace amounts of gluten in them, so it's best to check the label to be sure. However, as a general rule, ranch dressing isn't one of those products that uses wheat products as key ingredients.
The packets, however, are a little more versatile in that they can also double as a seasoning ingredient for cooking, which makes them pretty useful as a pantry staple. If consuming gluten is a dietary concern for you, many ranch seasoning packets and bottled ranch dressings should generally be safe. As with any allergy or sensitivity concerns, you simply have to do your due diligence and read over the labeling carefully.