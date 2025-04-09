Are Ranch Dressing Mix Packets Gluten-Free?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Love it or hate it, ranch dressing is such a staple in America today. But are those handy ranch packets gluten-free? For those of you on a gluten-free diet, I'm happy to report that many brands are indeed free of gluten. Seasoning packets from Hidden Valley (which, as you all know, is the crowdpleaser), Simply Organic, McCormick, and many others are officially listed as gluten-free.

And by the way, I found out some years back that once prepared, the best Hidden Valley ranch definitely comes from the packet (plus mayo and buttermilk, of course). It has a one-up on its bottled counterpart because the prepared texture is superior. You just have to make sure that you use up the semi-homemade dressing within a couple of weeks. I have a feeling that you'll find a way, but there's always creamy ranch pasta salad – it uses plenty of the stuff and is perfect for warm weather gatherings; gluten-free pasta works well here.

If you're going to venture outside of America's favorite Hidden Valley ranch packets, just make sure you look through the ingredients carefully, as some may be manufactured in facilities that also handle gluten-containing products. If you're lactose- or dairy-intolerant, that's a whole different story, though. Many ranch powders contain buttermilk to give them an additional tangy flavor.