Here's Why Trader Joe's Wine Is So Cheap

It's no secret that Trader Joe's Charles Shaw wine is steadfastly affordable. When boxed wine mogul Fred Franzia changed the way we drink wine by buying the brand name and vineyards from Shaw himself in 1995 for only $27,000, things looked promising. California's wine industry had just made its international debut a few years earlier, earning respect from even the most prestigious sommeliers. The demand for California wines increased abroad, and bottle prices followed. To keep up with exports, producers throughout California planted additional vines — so many that it caused a surplus in grape supply.

After 9/11, the economy spiraled, and Franzia recognized a pivotal moment for Two Buck Chuck. Risking everything in 2002, he decided to use the surplus grapes to bottle and sell high-quality wines at ridiculously low prices. He bought land below market value in San Joaquin Valley to harvest grapes. For context, an acre in San Joaquin Valley can cost as little as $24,000 compared to $525,000 per acre in prime Napa Valley. To support economies of scale, Franzia decreased the cost of production by substituting oak chips for oak barrels during the aging process, using inexpensive cork and lightweight glass bottles, and bottling large quantities of wine annually — 90 million gallons or more. His forward-thinking approach allows the legacy of Charles Shaw's cheap, delicious wines to continue today.