The Largest Restaurant In Texas Seats Thousands With A Lakeside View
On average, a standard restaurant may be able to seat anywhere from 75 to 150 patrons at a time. Some of the country's largest restaurants, however, can cram 150 people into an out-of-the-way nook next to the bathroom. One such restaurant is the Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas. This restaurant is the largest in the supersized state of Texas and encompasses some 30,000 square feet between its indoor and outdoor dining areas. It also includes eight separate event rooms. If you ever want to throw a party for your 2,500 closest friends, the Oasis can accommodate you all.
While the size of the Oasis is certainly impressive, it's the setting that packs in the crowds. The restaurant sits on a clifftop overlooking Lake Travis (hence the name), and it claims to be the site of Texas' best sunset views. To make sure that patrons don't miss it, there's even a special bell the staff ring just as the sun starts to go down.
The view is more impressive than the menu
Clearly, the Oasis on Lake Travis restaurant is meant to be a destination for people celebrating special occasions, whether they want a beautiful backdrop for their proposal, gender reveal, or latest social media post. How does it stack up as an actual dining experience, though? Well, slightly less impressively.
While the venue is photo-worthy, the food seems less Instagrammable. The menu is best described as pricey bar food, although interestingly enough, there's some Spanish influence with the restaurant serving both paella and flan. The rest of the menu, however, is a standard selection of sandwiches and Tex-Mex staples. The chips and salsa are way overpriced at $4.99 (once again earning their place on our list of overpriced menu items you should avoid). However, they're still one of the cheapest things you can order as an excuse to stay and gawk at the sunset. Tacos will set you back anywhere between $18.99 and $20.99, while burgers start at $15.99 and run up to $22.99 for a fairly plain Beyond Meat burger (more confirmation that being vegan is freaking expensive). Drinks aren't cheap either with many cocktails costing over $16.
The Oasis has received plenty of average and negative reviews over the years. Many patrons have complained about the prices, and others were unimpressed by the food and the service. That being said, most did agree that the view was worth seeing (if perhaps only once).