The Largest Restaurant In Texas Seats Thousands With A Lakeside View

Clearly, the Oasis on Lake Travis restaurant is meant to be a destination for people celebrating special occasions, whether they want a beautiful backdrop for their proposal, gender reveal, or latest social media post. How does it stack up as an actual dining experience, though? Well, slightly less impressively.

While the venue is photo-worthy, the food seems less Instagrammable. The menu is best described as pricey bar food, although interestingly enough, there's some Spanish influence with the restaurant serving both paella and flan. The rest of the menu, however, is a standard selection of sandwiches and Tex-Mex staples. The chips and salsa are way overpriced at $4.99 (once again earning their place on our list of overpriced menu items you should avoid). However, they're still one of the cheapest things you can order as an excuse to stay and gawk at the sunset. Tacos will set you back anywhere between $18.99 and $20.99, while burgers start at $15.99 and run up to $22.99 for a fairly plain Beyond Meat burger (more confirmation that being vegan is freaking expensive). Drinks aren't cheap either with many cocktails costing over $16.

The Oasis has received plenty of average and negative reviews over the years. Many patrons have complained about the prices, and others were unimpressed by the food and the service. That being said, most did agree that the view was worth seeing (if perhaps only once).