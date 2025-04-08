This Is The Fish You're Getting In Bojangles Fish Sandwich

Lent season is here, which means fast food fried fish sandwich season is also here (and you know by our prior rankings that we're superfans). One chain that's offering a limited-time fish sandwich is Bojangles, which is serving up a fish option aptly called the Bojangler Fish Sandwich. The Bojangler comes with a panko-crusted fried fish filet that's topped with American cheese and is served on a toasted bun with Duke's mayo tartar sauce. New for 2025 is also a Deluxe version that adds Bojangle's signature Bo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

You might be wondering what the fish featured in the sandwich is. In case you are, it's Alaska pollock — a really versatile fish that's popular around the globe. Alaska pollock is the most consumed wild-caught fish in the world and, as the name suggests, is caught off the coast of Alaska. It's a highly sustainable white fish, mild in flavor, and commonly used in things like fish sticks. Alaska pollock is also the base fish for surimi, which is the fish paste used to make imitation crab meat.