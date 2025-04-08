This Is The Fish You're Getting In Bojangles Fish Sandwich
Lent season is here, which means fast food fried fish sandwich season is also here (and you know by our prior rankings that we're superfans). One chain that's offering a limited-time fish sandwich is Bojangles, which is serving up a fish option aptly called the Bojangler Fish Sandwich. The Bojangler comes with a panko-crusted fried fish filet that's topped with American cheese and is served on a toasted bun with Duke's mayo tartar sauce. New for 2025 is also a Deluxe version that adds Bojangle's signature Bo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
You might be wondering what the fish featured in the sandwich is. In case you are, it's Alaska pollock — a really versatile fish that's popular around the globe. Alaska pollock is the most consumed wild-caught fish in the world and, as the name suggests, is caught off the coast of Alaska. It's a highly sustainable white fish, mild in flavor, and commonly used in things like fish sticks. Alaska pollock is also the base fish for surimi, which is the fish paste used to make imitation crab meat.
Most fast food chains use Alaska pollock for fish sandwiches
Bojangles isn't unique in choosing Alaska pollock for its fried fish sandwiches. Because it's such a common and affordable base ingredient, other chains use it too. McDonald's uses Alaska pollock for its storied Filet-o-Fish, Burger King uses it for its Big Fish sandwiches (both regular and spicy), along with Arby's, Dairy Queen, White Castle, and more. There are only a few major fast food chains that don't use it like Popeyes, which uniquely opts for flounder, and Culver's, which offers both cod year-round and walleye for the Lenten season.
Because it's also got such a gentle flavor and a pleasantly flaky texture, Alaksa pollock also pairs well with pretty much any sauce or seasoning you dress it with, and can fit right into a fast food menu. That's why Bojangles, a chain primarily known for its fried chicken and biscuits, can easily put a fried fish sandwich on its menu for a short period. When it's seasoned with the chain's signature flavors, it fits right in for those practicing Lent, but who still want to sneak in some fast food without breaking any rules.