Here's Where Starbucks Actually Gets Its Coffee Beans From

Even after Starbucks sources its beans, there's still a lot of work left to do before they end up in your cup. After harvesting, the beans are processed and then roasted in one of Starbucks' dedicated facilities. Each bean type has its own ideal roast profile, and Starbucks is known for leveraging this to control flavor across its global menu. During roasting, the coffee's natural oils develop and its body, acidity, and aroma starts to shine. From there, the roasted beans are packed and shipped to stores all over the world.

Distribution is also a tight operation. Starbucks has systems in place to make sure beans stay fresh and are delivered quickly. The company uses this approach to maintain consistency from store to store. Whether you're getting a coffee in Seattle or Singapore, the process behind that bag of beans is nearly the same. The company also utilizes Reserve Roasteries for smaller batches of rare or unique beans, where the process is even more focused. Those beans might come from a single farm or an unusually small harvest.

At every point along the way, there's a system meant to preserve quality. From sourcing to roasting to serving up our year-round Starbucks iced coffee habit, the chain keeps a close eye on how coffee beans move through its supply chain. That's what helps the brand deliver a predictable product even when its beans are grown thousands of miles apart.