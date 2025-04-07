This Latte Hack Promises To Save You Money (But Is It Even Allowed?)

There are countless ways people attempt to save money on coffee each time they buy it, yet very few can be considered foolproof. However, one of the best hacks to create your own affordable latte is by purchasing an espresso from the shop and adding it to your own milk or cream after the fact. This trick is an improvement on the Starbucks latte ordering hack, which involves asking for an espresso base with milk and ice. But due to the limit on the amount of milk you are allowed to add to the drink, bringing your own is even more ideal — you can create your ideal latte ratio.

The foundation of this hack comes down to iced lattes — and many other espresso-based drinks — being wildly more expensive than orders of straight espresso. Considering the fact that the high-quality espresso itself is one of the core reasons we buy coffee from cafes instead of brewing it at home, the simple addition of your own milk to the espresso is likely to get the job done just as effectively for a fraction of the cost. Plus, at places like Starbucks, you can add syrups, sauces, and toppings to your espresso, making the dairy the only missing ingredient you need to provide.