Why Beer Was Once Not Classified As An Alcoholic Beverage In Russia

If you associate one alcohol with Russia, it's vodka. Although it's far from the only country to enjoy the liquor — in fact, there's a whole "vodka belt" of countries, mostly in Eastern Europe, which drink and produce the stuff, including some of the vodkas recommended here – Russia's love affair with vodka goes back hundreds of years. Pop culture has so thoroughly tied the two together that it's more unusual for a Russian character in fiction to not drink it. (Vodka sauce, on the other hand, is not as old as you might think, and is also not Russian.)

If you were to pick a second alcohol to pair with Russia, you may or may not pick beer, but it's long been a popular drink there. Which is funny, because for a while it wasn't legally considered alcohol in Russia.

It sounds like the kind of made-up fact a character might drop in a TV show to demonstrate how tough Russians are, but it's true: For a long time, beer was not considered an alcoholic beverage in Russia. As it was less than 10% alcohol, beer was legally classified as a foodstuff, and as such was sold in stores and street corners alongside juice and soft drinks. It was seen as something light to drink before you had your vodka, and it was sold as such until a law was passed in 2011 counting it as a harder liquor.