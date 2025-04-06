The Biscuit Cutter Alternative That's Already Hanging Out In Your Pantry

When it comes to making homemade biscuits, there are two types of people: Those who make rolled ones and those who make drop biscuits. I come from a long line of drop-biscuit people, so rolling out biscuit dough has never been an issue for me. (In fact, I've even been known to doctor up a tube of canned biscuits from time to time.) Still, I'm all about passing on helpful kitchen tips even if I don't need them myself, and I especially like it when they allow you to forego purchasing a single-use gadget like a biscuit cutter that will just take up extra room in an already crowded kitchen drawer. So, instead of buying a cutter, the next time you're baking up a batch of rolled biscuits (which you can make with only two ingredients), you should instead reach for a Mason jar lid. This will allow you to cut out perfectly circular biscuits.

You'll probably have a Mason jar or two (or 10) kicking around. If you've always wondered why they have that distinctive two-part lid, the reason is that Mason jars were originally meant for canning. (This is only one aspect of the Mason jar's incredible history.) When it's not sealing a jar, the ring part of the lid also allows you to cut out perfectly circular biscuits from a slab of rolled-out dough. In addition to biscuits, you can also use your Mason jar ring to cut out round cookies. Just use the ring as you would any regular biscuit cutter.