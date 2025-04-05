The Unique Way To Cook Steaks That Starts With A Jar

When you think about cooking steaks, you might picture a sizzling slab of meat, perfectly seared on a grill or in a pan. But there's a new trend in steak preparation that starts inside a sealed glass jar. It might seem odd, but the purpose of this technique is to improve the steak's juiciness and mouthfeel. Far from one of those steak myths that you might've thought were true, when you put a seasoned cut of meat into a mason jar or other type of sealable glass jar, add flavorings, and then put the sealed jar in hot water, you can get a truly delicious dish.

When you put the steak in a glass jar, it steams up and creates a wet environment, (similar to braising a pot roast), which helps the steak soak in the natural liquids that are created. This tends to make a juicier, more tender steak when it's served. This is also different from searing or grilling steaks, which create a savory crust on the meat.

Since the steak soaks in the moisture in the jar, it becomes softer and loosens up the tougher parts of the meat's collagen and connective tissues, which leads to the overall tenderness of this style of steak. You want to boil the steak in the jar for a couple of hours (but not much longer than that) so the juices soak up properly without getting too soggy or tough to eat, like when you order an overly well-done steak.