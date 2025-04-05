The Unique Way To Cook Steaks That Starts With A Jar
When you think about cooking steaks, you might picture a sizzling slab of meat, perfectly seared on a grill or in a pan. But there's a new trend in steak preparation that starts inside a sealed glass jar. It might seem odd, but the purpose of this technique is to improve the steak's juiciness and mouthfeel. Far from one of those steak myths that you might've thought were true, when you put a seasoned cut of meat into a mason jar or other type of sealable glass jar, add flavorings, and then put the sealed jar in hot water, you can get a truly delicious dish.
When you put the steak in a glass jar, it steams up and creates a wet environment, (similar to braising a pot roast), which helps the steak soak in the natural liquids that are created. This tends to make a juicier, more tender steak when it's served. This is also different from searing or grilling steaks, which create a savory crust on the meat.
Since the steak soaks in the moisture in the jar, it becomes softer and loosens up the tougher parts of the meat's collagen and connective tissues, which leads to the overall tenderness of this style of steak. You want to boil the steak in the jar for a couple of hours (but not much longer than that) so the juices soak up properly without getting too soggy or tough to eat, like when you order an overly well-done steak.
What ingredients to add in your glass jar prepared steak
Now that you have the technique down, let's dive into what can go in the jar with your steak. While typical grilling cooks the seasonings, marinades, and flavor enhancers right onto the steak's outer crust, boiling the steak with these items is better to absorb them into the meat itself. You can also surround your slab with white onions and garlic to add a flavorful and earthy aromatic taste, while herbs like rosemary, basil, or thyme sprigs add a fresh, floral note.
Spices are another great option to add into the jar; black peppercorns, smoked paprika, or chili powder can incorporate some layered warmth. Using standard steak seasonings like salt and pepper will also work wonders to create a more traditional steak flavor sensation. You can also throw in ingredients like cilantro, chopped cherry tomatoes, or even ginger to add sweetness and a slight zest into the moisture of the steak.
Try using a variety of other ingredients for your steak marinade, like honey for sweetness and sriracha or harissa for a kick. Another option to make the steak even more tender is to add a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar in order to bring about tanginess and deep flavor. These ingredients will also help boil any spices or other additions throughout the steak as a whole.