Here's How You're Supposed To Be Eating Cacao Fruit 

The cacao tree is most famous for its cacao beans which are usually processed to make delicious chocolate. However, most people are less familiar with the other edible portion of this tasty tropical plant: the pulpy fruit. The pulpy membrane surrounding the cacao beans comprises the vast majority of the contents of a cacao pod. However, it is not used in chocolate production. As such, it often goes to waste. This is a shame, because cacao pulp is perfectly edible and, by many accounts, extremely delicious.

Sourcing fresh cacao pods is no easy feat. Unless you live in a part of the world where cacao trees flourish, you'll probably have to order fresh pods online. Often, these pods come with a hefty price tag. If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a fresh whole cacao pod, you might not know how to eat it. Luckily, TikTok user yaritzareyes_r shared a video on this exact topic.

As yaritzareyes_r explained, you first have to split the pod open. Smashing it on a hard surface does the trick, but you could also use a knife or a hammer. Inside the freshly cracked pod, you'll find rows of cacao beans surrounded by whitish pulp — this is the edible fruit. To eat it, simply remove a section, pop it in your mouth, and suck off the pulp. (You can simply sit out the bean when you are finished.) Alternatively, you could use a knife to remove the flesh from the bean.