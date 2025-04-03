The Reason You Never See People Drinking In Beer Commercials

Think back to the last time you watched a beer commercial. Do you remember the actor taking a sip of that cold frosty? Generally, networks avoid showing individuals drinking beer in commercials because it's considered distasteful (pun intended). Although there's no federal law that prohibits showing alcohol consumption on a television commercial, the practice is frowned upon by the National Association of Broadcasters, the organization that sets standards for big networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS.

Additionally, each network also has a detailed list of requirements for how alcohol can be advertised. For example, NBCUniversal's 2025 handbook states that beer commercials must be appropriate for consumers of legal drinking age without romanticizing the product or its use.

Bud Light poked fun at this unspoken standard with its 2025 Super Bowl ad and its major dad vibes. As Grammy-nominated singer Post Malone starts to sip his beer, comedian Shane Gillis tells him they have to wait until the commercial is over.