Many would agree that pizza is the perfect food. After all, it's saucy, cheesy, and loaded with toppings. Anything from a freshly baked pie from a pizzeria to takeout from any of the best-rated pizza chains has the ability to satisfy our constant craving for pizza. (Come to think of it, I quite fancy a slice now.)

Although I wouldn't suggest this to any Italians, even a perfect food like pizza should be switched up on occasion to keep things fresh and interesting. For example, have you ever considered making a cornbread pizza crust? It might sound odd at first, but a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix can make for a totally unique pizza experience, creating a pizza crust that boasts sweetness and a tender, almost cake-like texture. On top of being a whole lot easier to prepare than traditional pizza dough, making a cornbread pizza crust is the perfect way to switch up your pizza night and keep everybody on their toes.