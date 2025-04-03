Switch Up Your Next Pizza Night With Cornbread — Yep, You Heard Us Right
Many would agree that pizza is the perfect food. After all, it's saucy, cheesy, and loaded with toppings. Anything from a freshly baked pie from a pizzeria to takeout from any of the best-rated pizza chains has the ability to satisfy our constant craving for pizza. (Come to think of it, I quite fancy a slice now.)
Although I wouldn't suggest this to any Italians, even a perfect food like pizza should be switched up on occasion to keep things fresh and interesting. For example, have you ever considered making a cornbread pizza crust? It might sound odd at first, but a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix can make for a totally unique pizza experience, creating a pizza crust that boasts sweetness and a tender, almost cake-like texture. On top of being a whole lot easier to prepare than traditional pizza dough, making a cornbread pizza crust is the perfect way to switch up your pizza night and keep everybody on their toes.
How to make a cornbread pizza crust
While many pizza chains, including Domino's, use cornmeal to prevent their pizza from sticking to the pizza peel or the oven, this technique sees cornmeal become the star of the show. All you need to do is mix a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix according to the directions, but, instead of scooping the batter into muffin tins or a loaf pan, you have to spread the batter into a thin layer on either a casserole dish or a rimmed baking sheet. You will want to partially bake the crust until it is mostly done but still a bit pale before throwing on your toppings and putting it back into the oven to finish baking. (This is one of numerous ways you can upgrade Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix.)
I personally love the sort of grainy texture cornmeal gives pizza. Your regular pizza toppings would be great on top of this pizza crust. However, a cornbread crust goes especially well with toppings that play off the cornbread's sweetness. This is why making something less traditional like a taco pizza or a barbeque chicken pizza is a good idea when you are experimenting with a cornbread crust.