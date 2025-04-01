The Gas Station Where You Can Get The Best Burger In Georgia
According to IBIS World, there were 83,705 burger restaurants in the United States in 2023. Broken down evenly between our 50 great states, that's just about 1,674 burger joints per state. Needless to say, getting voted the best hamburger in any state is no easy feat. In Georgia, many agree (including major publications like Food & Wine, Reader's Digest, and Southern Living) this honor goes to a small, privately-owned place located in a gas station in Dunwoody, a suburb just north of Atlanta.
NFA Burger was founded by Billy Kramer in 2019 following a period of extensive market research on what he believed made an excellent burger. Armed with countless burger samples and conversations with chefs from all over the country, Kramer approached the owner of a Chevron gas station just minutes from his home about taking over the small, attached kitchen for his business. Short for "Not Fooling Around," NFA Burger features a small menu — since its classic Double burger takes the crown of best burger in Georgia, it doesn't need to offer much more. The burger features two extremely caramelized smashed ground beef patties, American cheese, pickle slices, yellow mustard, and a sweet and spicy sauce called Sassy Sauce on a Martin's potato bun.
In just six years, Kramer's fan base has grown from his friends and family, then locals, followed by an increasing number of out-of-towners who traveled to Dunwoody based on word-of-mouth PR, to national recognition. It's truly an American dream burger story.
How NFA Burger came to be
Billy Kramer began his post-collegiate career in the footwear industry before moving on to radio advertising, then magazine publishing, then sales, and finally a position as chief revenue officer for a startup company. None of these made Kramer truly happy, so he started an Instagram handle where he went on a mission to find what the best burgers in Atlanta and beyond were made of. He amassed an impressive number of social media followers and eventually turned his attention to opening his own burger restaurant. Kramer started off selling his well-researched hamburgers in pop-up locations before discovering the Dunwoody Chevron kitchen.
Upon opening the gas station location, Kramer sold not one, not two, but a total of three burgers on its opening day. Fast forward a few years and Kramer estimates he'd sold around 200,000 burgers by 2022 with no signs of slowing down. Kramer has begun the process of opening a brick and mortar separate from the Chevron station with the intention of ultimately operating multiple locations.
Aside from the popular Double burger, hungry guests at NFA Burger can order the sandwich with single, triple, or quadruple meat patties along with excellent hot dogs, sausages, fries, and tater tots (the potato side with an indigenous origin). The burger joint also offers grilled cheese sandwiches and a couple desserts, including a flaky, sweet pastry (that's made in house by Kramer's wife, Jules) and liege waffles, a trendy waffle that even Eggo got on board with.