The Gas Station Where You Can Get The Best Burger In Georgia

According to IBIS World, there were 83,705 burger restaurants in the United States in 2023. Broken down evenly between our 50 great states, that's just about 1,674 burger joints per state. Needless to say, getting voted the best hamburger in any state is no easy feat. In Georgia, many agree (including major publications like Food & Wine, Reader's Digest, and Southern Living) this honor goes to a small, privately-owned place located in a gas station in Dunwoody, a suburb just north of Atlanta.

NFA Burger was founded by Billy Kramer in 2019 following a period of extensive market research on what he believed made an excellent burger. Armed with countless burger samples and conversations with chefs from all over the country, Kramer approached the owner of a Chevron gas station just minutes from his home about taking over the small, attached kitchen for his business. Short for "Not Fooling Around," NFA Burger features a small menu — since its classic Double burger takes the crown of best burger in Georgia, it doesn't need to offer much more. The burger features two extremely caramelized smashed ground beef patties, American cheese, pickle slices, yellow mustard, and a sweet and spicy sauce called Sassy Sauce on a Martin's potato bun.

In just six years, Kramer's fan base has grown from his friends and family, then locals, followed by an increasing number of out-of-towners who traveled to Dunwoody based on word-of-mouth PR, to national recognition. It's truly an American dream burger story.