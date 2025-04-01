Here's The Reason Spices Are Clumping (And How You Can Avoid It)

Spices are so essential that it's hard to imagine how bland and boring our food would be without them. That being said, it's so frustrating to grab a spice jar only to see the spice inside is all clumped together. In these situations, we are forced to bang the jar on the counter to loosen up the spice before finally adding it to our food. Moisture is to blame. Dried spices absorb it readily and, aside from causing them to clump, the moisture can also degrade their flavor and create an environment where mold and bacteria thrive. The good news is there are things you can do to keep moisture away from your spices, ensuring they'll be ready to go when you need them.

The main way moisture gets into spices is by steam entering the jar as you shake it over a hot pot or pan. To avoid this, and prevent clumping, you should instead scoop out spices with a small, dry spoon. You can also pour a little into your hand and then sprinkle it in the pot, or put the amount you'll need into a small bowl ahead of time.

Other causes of spices clumping include storing the spices someplace humid or near a heat source like a stove. Another is not closing the lid properly. To avoid these causes, store spices in a place that's cool and dry like a cabinet or drawer and out of direct sunlight. Keep the spices in airtight jars for the best protection. A final tip: Organize your spices like an expert so you know exactly what you have and when expired spices should be replaced.