Here's The Reason Spices Are Clumping (And How You Can Avoid It)
Spices are so essential that it's hard to imagine how bland and boring our food would be without them. That being said, it's so frustrating to grab a spice jar only to see the spice inside is all clumped together. In these situations, we are forced to bang the jar on the counter to loosen up the spice before finally adding it to our food. Moisture is to blame. Dried spices absorb it readily and, aside from causing them to clump, the moisture can also degrade their flavor and create an environment where mold and bacteria thrive. The good news is there are things you can do to keep moisture away from your spices, ensuring they'll be ready to go when you need them.
The main way moisture gets into spices is by steam entering the jar as you shake it over a hot pot or pan. To avoid this, and prevent clumping, you should instead scoop out spices with a small, dry spoon. You can also pour a little into your hand and then sprinkle it in the pot, or put the amount you'll need into a small bowl ahead of time.
Other causes of spices clumping include storing the spices someplace humid or near a heat source like a stove. Another is not closing the lid properly. To avoid these causes, store spices in a place that's cool and dry like a cabinet or drawer and out of direct sunlight. Keep the spices in airtight jars for the best protection. A final tip: Organize your spices like an expert so you know exactly what you have and when expired spices should be replaced.
Other ways to prevent clumping
A simple anti-clumping trick is to put a few grains of rice in your spice jars. These grains will absorb the moisture, keeping your spices free of clumps. You can do this with any seasoning, including your own DIY homemade pumpkin spice blend. It works in salt shakers, too. Popcorn kernels or dried beans are good alternatives if the holes in the cap are large enough for rice grains to come out when you give the jar a shake. Here's another idea: Buy spices whole and grind or grate them as and when you need them.
All these tips can help avoid clumping, but what do you do if your spices have already clumped together? One solution is to put the clumps into a blender or food processor and pulse a few times to break them up. You could also lay the spice lumps on a paper towel then crush them with the back of a spoon. Another idea is to put the clumps in a fine-mesh strainer over a small bowl or plate and work them through it with a spoon. You could also turn to the clever hack that has you twist the sifter cap back and forth a few times while the jar is upside down.