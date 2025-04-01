The Classic Comfort Food We Avoid Eating At Golden Corral's Buffet

Let's break down what exactly fails when you go for the mac and cheese at Golden Corral. The pasta, instead of being a soft, springy vehicle for sauce, is mushy and overcooked. And then there's the sauce, or what should be the sauce. Instead of being rich and velvety, it's watery, oddly tangy, with an unsettling, grainy texture that clings to the noodles in all the wrong ways.

There's also something bizarre about the way the pasta tastes. The macaroni noodles carry a strange, semolina-forward flavor that you just don't expect. As if that wasn't enough, there's that off-putting aftertaste that creeps in with a touch of sour at the end, making things go from bland to downright unpleasant in a matter of seconds.

Mac and cheese, which should be the simplest of hits, ends up as one of the biggest misses. If you're craving the creamy comfort of mac and cheese, you'd be better off making a box of the bright orange stuff at home. At least then you know what you're getting.