Score A Bigger McDonald's Filet-O-Fish With This Simple Ordering Trick

No matter how polarizing McDonald's Filet-O-Fish may be, fans can't get enough. Despite the fact that it fell into the bottom half of our fast food fish sandwich power rankings, once upon a time, there's something about the McDonald's pescatarian option that is simply irresistible. However, the sandwich has one common grievance among even its biggest supporters — there is far too much bun and not enough fish. Luckily, you can order a double Filet-O-Fish using the McDonald's app at most locations across the United States. But if that's not enough to satisfy your fishy craving, you can add a third fish patty to the sandwich for minimal cost.

This trick has been noted by Redditors and TikTokers, and it offers a pretty great deal for fish lovers. While it depends on your location, the double Filet-O-Fish is only about $1.40 more than the standard one-patty version — and the third fish patty costs an additional $1.10 on top of that. Needless to say, tripling the amount of fish on your sandwich for merely $2.50 is a great deal if you love the McDonald's sandwich that refuses to go away.